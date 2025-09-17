King Charles makes Donald Trump golf joke during banquet speech

Watch as King Charles makes a joke about Donald Trump’s golf courses during the state banquet at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (17 September).

Whilst delivering a speech to 160 guests at St George’s Hall, the King applauded the “special relationship” between the US and UK, stating that the two countries are “the closest of kin”.

Referencing Mr Trump’s ties to Scotland, the King said: “Mr President, you have spoken of your pride in your British roots. In fact, not only have you set foot on British soil twice in the last two months alone, but I understand that British soil makes for rather splendid golf courses!”

The US president owns two golf resorts in Scotland, opening one in Aberdeenshire in July.