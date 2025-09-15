Stop Trump Protest group issue warning ahead of president’s state visit

Zoe Gardner from the Stop Trump Coalition has issued a stark warning ahead of planned protests against Donald Trump's state visit, which they have organised "to give a voice" to the "huge amount of opposition" to his Windsor Castle stay.

She said: "Our demonstration will be front page news; the pushback of not just Trump himself, but this far-right politics of hatred."

The group are holding large-scale demonstrations in Windsor on Tuesday (16 September) and in London on Wednesday (17 September)- an estimated 250,000 people marched on the streets of the capital to protest the president's last state visit in July 2018.