Donald Trump hit out a federal workers working from home for “golfing”, despite spending nearly a third of his presidency playing golf.

Trump said all federal workers will be forced to return to the office as he addressed crowds at the FII Institute summit on Wednesday (19 February).

Those who work from home are, “not working, they’re playing tennis, they’re playing golf. Or they have other jobs,” he told the crowd at a Saudi-backed conference in Miami.

Meanwhile the US president has reportedly spent almost $11 million of taxpayer money funding his golfing hobby since returning to office.

Since being sworn in the president is understood to have played golf on nine out his first 30 days in office.