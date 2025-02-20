Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:39
Trump slams working from home staff for ‘golfing’ despite spending nearly a third of presidency playing golf
Donald Trump hit out a federal workers working from home for “golfing”, despite spending nearly a third of his presidency playing golf.
Trump said all federal workers will be forced to return to the office as he addressed crowds at the FII Institute summit on Wednesday (19 February).
Those who work from home are, “not working, they’re playing tennis, they’re playing golf. Or they have other jobs,” he told the crowd at a Saudi-backed conference in Miami.
Meanwhile the US president has reportedly spent almost $11 million of taxpayer money funding his golfing hobby since returning to office.
Since being sworn in the president is understood to have played golf on nine out his first 30 days in office.
Up next
15:33
James Bay: ‘It’s taken a long time to be at peace in my own skin’
06:13
Discover Norway’s majestic fjords with Travel Smart
56:11
Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary
02:58
Kissed without consent: The story behind that famous photo
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
06:11
How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean
07:50
The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
02:19
How Gotham got a fresh spin with The Penguin
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:23
Watch: Christian Horner booed by F1 fans during car launch
01:55
First look inside Everton’s brand-new £800m stadium
01:04
Tiger Woods speaks publicly about mother for first time since death
00:21
What Arne Slot did moments before Merseyside derby red card
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31