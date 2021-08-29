The final UK troops and diplomatic staff were airlifted out of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport on Saturday, bringing two decades of engagement in Afghanistan by British troops to an end.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “lost in admiration” for the troops.

More than 15,000 UK nationals and Afghan allies have been airlifted to safety over the last fortnight after Kabul was seized by the Taliban. Operation Pitting is understood to be the largest evacuation mission since the Second World War.