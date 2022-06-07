Ukraine says missiles hit Kyiv train repair shop in first attack since April

Ukraine authorities said on Sunday (5 June) that Russian missiles hit a train repair shop in Kyiv, the first strike on the city since April.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the facility was used to used to repair and store tanks handed over from Europe, but Ukrainian officials invited reporters to visit the building to dispel those reports.

One of President Volodymyr Zelensky's advisers, Serhiy Leshchenko, disputed the Russian claims, and said that the building was used to produce railway vehicles.

