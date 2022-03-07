Destroyed power plant dismantled by Ukrainian residents in Okhtyrka

SES of Ukraine video shows a destroyed power plant being dismantled by Ukrainian residents in Okhtyrka

On March 5, at intervals when enemy shelling stopped, rescuers together with city residents and employees of a local enterprise continued to dismantle the destroyed structures of the CHP.

No people have been found under the rubble so far with a total of 28 personnel and 3 units of special equipment of the State Emergency Service working at the scene.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here