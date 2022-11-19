Rishi Sunak meets Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv

Rishi Sunak met Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday, 19 November, for the pair’s first face-to-face meeting since he became prime minister.

The meeting coincides with an announcement of a £50 million package of defence aid comprising 125 anti-aircraft guns and technology to help Ukraine counter Iranian-supplied drones.

Downing Street said Mr Sunak’s visit was to “confirm continued UK support.”

“It is deeply humbling to be in Kyiv today and to have the opportunity to meet those who are doing so much, and paying so high a price,” Mr Sunak said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.