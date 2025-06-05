Attack on Russian nuclear bombers captured in new Ukraine drone footage

Ukraine's major drone strike on four Russian military airbases was captured in new footage released on Wednesday (4 June).

Video released by Ukraine's security service showed multiple large aircraft, some of which appeared to be Tu-95 strategic bombers, alight after the strikes.

Ukraine said its forces hit 41 military aircraft using 117 drones in Sunday's (1 June) attack on Russian airfields.

Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had a "good conversation" with Vladimir Putin, as the US president reported that his Russian counterpart told him Russia "will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields."