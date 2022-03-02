Ukraine’s Zelenskyy tells EU: ‘Prove you are with us’ amid Russia invasion

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken out at the European Parliament, as an emergency session was called today.

He’s asked the European Union to “prove you are with us” as the war against Russia rages on.

It comes only a day after Zelenskyy signed an official request to join the bloc.

Speaking via video link from Kyiv, the leader said: “We are fighting for our existence, for our survival, and this is the main motivation for us.”

