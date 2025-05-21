Ping-pong sized hail hits Toulouse as flooding kills three in southern France

Ping-pong-sized hail bounced off a trampoline in the Toulouse area as deadly flooding struck southern France this week.

Three pensioners died after heavy rains hit the southeastern Var region on Tuesday, where floods caused widespread damage to roads, bridges and buildings in the region.

Dramatic footage from Monday (19 May) shows huge hailstones hitting a garden in Capens.

Flooding has caused significant damage to the Var region in southeast France, causing power outages and damage to train tracks as water surged through the streets.