Watch: Beachgoers narrowly escape West Bay cliff collapse

A passerby has filmed the terrifying moment West Bay cliff in Dorset collapsed following a landslip.

Beachgoers could be seen running as rock came crashing to the ground on Tuesday (8 August) without warning.

Huge clouds of dust could be seen in the aftermath, prompting comments from the public online that those nearby were ‘lucky to be alive’.

The town’s East Beach cliff has also been eroding away in recent years.

The area has remained closed, however, no injuries were reported.