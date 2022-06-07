William Hague: leadership after confidence vote ‘like driving on M1 with flat tyres’

William Hague has described Boris Johnson's continuing leadership following his survival of a confidence vote as "like driving on the M1 with two flat tyres."

The former leader of the Conservative Party told Times Radio that it would be difficult for Johnson to proceed as party leader after 148 Tory MPs voted to remove him.

"You can say you're at the steering wheel, but is it really viable? You're not going to get to the end of the motorway", Hague said.

