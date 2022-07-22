A wind turbine burst into flames after being hit by lightning in Crowell, Texas.

Engineer Brent Havin was working on a cell tower when he saw the lightning strike happen around 11.45am CST on Friday (22 July).

"It took me a second to process what I was watching", he said.

Mr Havin filmed on his phone as the more than 150 ft structure continued to spin while on fire, throwing black smoke into the air.

Within minutes the flaming blades had disintegrated, bringing the turbine to a stop.

