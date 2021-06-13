England kick off their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate’s side are one of the favourites for the tournament and boast one of the most exciting young teams in Europe with talents like Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount all stars on the domestic stage.

The country is set to get behind them as they hope to go one better than they did at the 2018 World Cup when they fell at the semi-final stage.

Ahead of the tournament the players have come together to ask for support from their fans all over the country.