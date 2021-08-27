ParalympicsGB powerlifter Ali Jawad has said that just getting to Tokyo was his “medal” after proving many doctors wrong in reaching this stage while battling Crohn’s disease.

Jawad was not aiming to win a medal at his fourth Paralympic Games , but he did manage to successfully lift at 163kg and 164kg, before failing at 166kg and finishing the competition in sixth place.

“I said all along my medal was to get here and I’ve done that,” Jawad said on reflection of his achievement.