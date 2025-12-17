Independent TV
Watch: Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul face off at final press conference ahead of Netflix fight
Watch live as Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua go head-to-head at the final pre-fight press conference ahead of their clash in Miami on Friday.
The professional bout will be comfortably the biggest test of Paul’s boxing career, as he goes up against a two-time world heavyweight champion.
The YouTuber-turned-boxer has promised to “shock the world” and pull off one of the biggest upsets in sporting history, insisting “one of us is going to sleep” at a public workout session ahead of the press conference at Fillmore Miami Beach on Wednesday afternoon.
Joshua has made his own pre-fight pledge, vowing to break Paul down “mentally and spiritually” during a clash few expect to venture deep into the sanctioned eight rounds.
The officially-sanctioned fight has garnered heavy skepticism among boxing fans, however both Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions have stressed the legitimacy of the bout.
“Is there a script? Yeah, there is a script: we come out and try to knock him out clean – out cold – as soon as possible,” Hearn told The Stomping Ground podcast.
