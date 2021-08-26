Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hopes the return of fans will provide a boost to striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang whose hat-trick against West Brom in the Carabao Cup helped the Gunners finish 6-0 winners.

Arsenal badly needed a win after losing their first two games of the Premier League season to Brentford and Chelsea – and Arteta signaled as much in the above post-match interview when he emphasised the importance of bouncing back immediately with a victory. Goals from Nicholas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette rounded off the scoring against the Baggies in this third-round tie.