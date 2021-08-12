Australian Olympic athletes returning from Tokyo to South Australia will be forced to undergo a double quarantine period as part of the country’s travel rules.

Athletes traveling to their home state of South Australia will have to quarantine for an additional two weeks in Adelaide due to inter-state travel restrictions.

Australian Olympic Committee Chief Executive Matt Carroll condemned the four-week quarantine period saying "While other countries are celebrating the return of their athletes, we are subjecting ours to the most cruel and uncaring treatment. They are being punished for proudly representing their country”.