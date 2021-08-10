Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is auctioning off one of her medals to help fellow athletes targetted by Belarusian authorities.

The silver medal that she won in the team relay at the 2019 European Games has been listed on eBay, with bids already reaching over £15,000 with nine days left on the auction.

Earlier this month Tsimanouskaya, fearing for her safety, was granted a humanitarian visa by Poland after refusing to return to Belarus from the Tokyo Olympics, where she claimed that officials had tried to force her to compete in a race without consent.