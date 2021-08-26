Ahead of this week's Spa Franchorchamp Grand Prix, we preview what a lap around the famous track will look like.

The historic 19-corner track stretches a distance of 7.004km and has more than 100-metres of elevation change.

Spa’s long stretches of the track will see the drivers driving flat out and at top speed.

Following the summer break, Sir Lewis Hamilton will reconvene the season leading the Championship table after reclaiming the top position in Hungary's GP.

With the number of races left remaining uncertain due to Covid restrictions, Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen are expected to carry on their intense battle.