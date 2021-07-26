Olympic BMX rider Niek Kimmann collided with an official during a high-speed crash mid-race on a day of blunders at Tokyo 2020.

The 25-year-old Dutchman was getting some last-minute training in on the Japanese circuit ahead of the start of his heats on Thursday.

Footage captured the extreme sportsman taking to the air over the track’s hills seconds before crashing full-speed into an official walking across.

After posting a clip of the collision on social media, he added: “My knee is sore, but will do my best to be ready for Thursday! Thanks, everyone for the messages, appreciate it!”