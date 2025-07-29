Sarina Wiegman dances with Burna Boy at Euro 2025 victory parade

Watch as Sarina Wiegman dances with Burna Boy at the Lionesses’ homecoming victory tour in London on Tuesday (29 July).

The England coach, who led the team to two consecutive European championship wins, was shocked when she saw the Nigerian artist appear on stage outside of Buckingham Palace.

The pair hugged as the singer performed his 2022 hit “For My Hand” featuring Ed Sheeran, with Ms Wiegman appearing to sing along to the words.

Alex Scott, former England star who was hosting the celebration, revealed before Burna Boy came out on stage that he is the coach’s “favourite artist”.