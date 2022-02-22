Thomas Tuchel has insisted Romelu Lukaku’s struggles are no laughing matter, suggesting fans and the media should not make jokes about him.

The Belgian striker has been ridiculed in recent days for touching the ball just seven times in Chelsea’s win against Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Lukaku has scored five Premier League goals in 17 appearances this season.

"This is of course not what we want, but it's not the time to laugh about him and make jokes about him," Tuchel said.

"He's in the spotlight of course and we will protect him."

