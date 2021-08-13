Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record transfer fee of around £98 million.

The striker returns to Stamford Bridge on a five-year deal, having previously been with the Blues from 2011 to 2014.

Lukaku left Chelsea seven years ago as surplus to requirements but has since transformed himself into one of the best forwards in Europe after spells with Everton, Manchester United and Inter.

The Belgian already has 113 Premier League goals and is expected to hit the ground running at Chelsea, where he will wear the number 18 shirt.