Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that his match-winning substitution in the Uefa Super Cup was planned ahead of kick-off.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga replaced Edouard Mendy late in extra time ahead of the penalty shootout, with many questioning the decision.

But the Spanish stopper went on to become the hero, saving two spot-kicks to help Chelsea win 6-5.

After the match, Tuchel said that he “openly” spoke to his goalkeepers about such a situation and confirmed that he made the change based on “proof” and “statistics”.