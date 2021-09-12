A cricket match in Ireland had to be brought to a halt after a dog ran into the field of play and played fetch with the ball.

The game was taking place between Bready and CSNI in the semi-final of the women’s Clear Currency All-Ireland T20 Cup when the pooch made their unexpected entrance to the game.

As you can see they eventually gave up the ball after getting a few key strokes from one of the batters. Bready eventually won the game by 11 runs to book a place in the final against Pembroke.