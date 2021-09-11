Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has said that “totally unbelievable” Cristiano Ronaldo must be stopped when his side visit Old Trafford on Saturday (11 September) and praised Manchester United for what he said was a great signing.

Bruce called Ronaldo the greatest player in the world alongside Lionel Messi for the last 15 years, but said his Newcastle side will be out to “spoil the party” when the two teams meet in the Premier League at 3pm.

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that the Portuguese forward will play at least some part against the Magpies.