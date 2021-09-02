Portugese striker Cristiano Ronaldo says he is "so happy to be back home" at Manchester United after completing a £12.86m transfer to the club from Juventus.

Ronaldo is now the leading scorer in international football after he scored his 110th and 111th goals for Portugal while playing against the Republic of Ireland last night.

Ronaldo had a penalty saved by young keeper Gavin Bazunu in the first half, but still managed to break the record held by Ali Daei for so long.