In the above video you can see returning Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo boarding the team bus ahead of their Premier League game against Newcastle.

Ronaldo re-signed for the club for a fee of around £12m from Juventus, where he spent three seasons at the Serie A team and scored more than 100 goals.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has called the Portuguese forward “totally unbelievable” and said his side will do their best to stop him in his tracks when they visit Old Trafford on Saturday (11 September).