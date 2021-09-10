Cristiano Ronaldo is confident about Manchester United’s future as the star insists he is “not here for a vacation”.

Ahead of the Portuguese captain's Old Trafford homecoming against Newcastle on Saturday, Ronaldo told the club he is "capable and ready to go".

"This is why I am here," he said "I am not here for a vacation".

"I am here to win again. It is a good chance for me, for the supporters, for the club, to get one step ahead.

"I am ready and I think I will be a huge thing in the next three or four years," the forward added.