Harry Maguire has called Cristiano Ronaldo the "greatest player to play the game" following his move to Manchester United.

The Portugal superstar, who broke the all-time international goals record on Wednesday night, re-joined the Premier League club earlier this week, 12 years after leaving.

"For me, [he's] the greatest player to play the game," Maguire said during a press conference ahead of England's World Cup qualifier against Hungary.

"It's amazing to have him at the club, I'm sure he's going to have a huge impact on and off the field."