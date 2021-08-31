Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his transfer from Juventus to Manchester United and says he "cannot wait" to play for the club once again.

The Portugal forward has returned to Old Trafford 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid.

He played six seasons with the Premier League club prior to departing, scoring 118 goals in 292 appearances while establishing himself as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

"I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again," Ronaldo said after confirming his return.