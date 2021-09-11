Cristiano Ronaldo will be “on the pitch” against Newcastle at some stage in the game on Saturday (11 September) Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

Solskjaer has praised Ronaldo’s professionalism on his return to the Premier League, saying that he was an example to all the other players on his first spell at the club.

The Portuguese forward will be looking to add more silverware in his second spell at the club, perhaps ending a long-awaited drought at Old Trafford for another Premier League trophy.