Cristiano Ronaldo joked about wearing fake watches as the footballer revealed the most expensive item he owns.

The former Manchester United player sat down with Piers Morgan for his Uncensored show for a tell-all interview.

In the first part of the interview, which aired on Tuesday (4 November), the Portuguese international was asked about the expensive watches he wears.

Ronaldo joked: “Sometimes it’s fake, they don’t realise because I am Cristiano Ronaldo, but it is fake.

He then reveals the most expensive item he owns is his Global Express jet.