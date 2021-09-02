Dame Sarah Storey becomes most successful Paralympian in British history

Dame Sarah Storey has made history by becoming Great Britain’s most successful Paralympic athlete in history after powering back to claim her 17th gold of a glittering career at Tokyo 2020.

Storey won her first five golds in the pool before switching her focus to the track – and has won every race she’s competed in at the Paralympics since Beijing in 2008.

Fellow ParalympicsGB athlete Crystal Lane-Wright won silver in the same race, finishing just seven seconds behind Storey on the track.