Former Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that Denmark’s players did not want to restart their Euro 2020 game against Finland after Christian Eriksen’s shock collapse.

He said the players were “left with three options.”

“One was to play immediately and get the last 50 minutes played. The next one was to come in yesterday at 12 noon and finish the 50 minutes and the third option was to forfeit the game, 3-0. So work it out for yourself. Is it the players’ wish to play? Did they have any choice really? I don’t think they had,” Schmeichel said.