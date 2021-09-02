Paralympian Ellie Simmonds has stated that she thinks that Tokyo will be the final Paralympic Games she competes in.

Simmonds came to national attention when she won two gold medals in the 2008 Paralympic Games in Bejing. She was the youngest member of Team GB, aged 13-years-old.

The swimmer said that she is going home ‘to evaluate’, but believes she is leaving ‘at the right time’.

She explained: ‘I knew going into these Games, this was going to be the last. I don’t think I can go for another three years’.