British tennis’ newest star Emma Raducanu is gunning to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in 44 years when she takes on Leylah Fernandez of Canada on the evening of Saturday (11 September).

The final is notable for how young and inexperienced both players are, with Raducanu only making her Slam debut at this year’s Wimbledon when she reached the fourth-round at the All England Club.

The pair last met in the second-round of Wimbledon juniors in 2018, with the British star edging proceedings on that occasion.