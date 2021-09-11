Emma Raducanu is “the real deal” and is likely to go on to have a great career in the game, according to former British tennis player Barry Cowan.

Cowan was speaking ahead of the US Open final in which Raducanu takes on Canadian Leylah Fernandez in a match that is notable given how young and relatively inexperienced both players are.

Fernandez and Raducanu last met in the second-round of Wimbledon juniors in 2018, with the British star edging proceedings on that occasion.