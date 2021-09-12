British tennis star Emma Raducanu said she has “dreamed” of winning a Grand Slam title since she was a little girl after winning her maiden Slam in what was only her second attempt.

Raducanu beat Leylah Fernandez of Canada 6-4 6-3 to clinch the US Open trophy and send her ranking well into the top 30 in the world.

The Brit will have a target on her back now – with the surprise factor of her run to the final not going to be around at her next tournament, but that won’t really matter if she keeps playing like she has.