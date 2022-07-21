Ian Wright and Alex Scott couldn’t contain their excitement as England secured a dramatic quarter-final victory against Spain at Euro 2022.

The Lionesses had to do it the hard way, coming from 1-0 down to win 2-1 after extra time.

Ella Toone netted the equaliser with six minutes to go, before Georgia Stanway scored a stunning winner in the 96th minute.

Her long-range screamer sent fans inside the Amex Stadium - including Wright and Scott - wild.

Footage from the BBC studio shows the pair going crazy as Stanway smashes in the winner.

