Euro final: Croydon crowd cheers on Ella Toone’s goal

A crowd gathered in Croydon cheered on England’s lionesses as they scored a goal in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium.

Ella Toone’s goal pushed the Lionesses into the lead, before Germany’s Lina Magull made it level with a goal of her own.

This footage captures the scene at Boxpark Croydon as Toone hit the back of the net, as the supports to broke out into celebrations.

The match was the first Euros final the Lionesses have made it to since 2009.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters