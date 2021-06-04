Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has come face-to-face with YouTuber Logan Paul, as the two stars prepare to fight it out in a boxing match on Sunday. Professional fighter Mayweather is undefeated with a 50-0 streak, and is favourite to win in the match against the influencer. While Paul has fought before, both boughts were without success, after he drew and then lost to fellow YouTuber, KSI. The pair have also agreed to wear lighter gloves for the eight-round exhibition fight, increasing the chances of a knockout.