England: Gareth Southgate 'not hiding' from criticism following Italy defeat

England football manager Gareth Southgate remains confident that he is the right person to lead the national team into the World Cup, insisting he is “not hiding” from criticism following a 1-0 loss in Italy last Friday, 23 September.

The team have just one game to go before the World Cup in Qatar begins in November.

“The results haven’t been at the level that we want... Not hiding from that. It’s a situation that we aren’t enjoying... but we have to keep doing the right things every day,” Mr Southgate said.

