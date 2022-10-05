Wolves fan to walk 125 miles from Molineux to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge for charity

A lifelong football fan, who has already raised more than £180,000 for charity, is set to walk 125 miles from Wolverhampton to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge to raise money for dementia care.

Wolves supporter Manny Singh Kang, 49, will set off from the Molineux Stadium on Thursday and will walk for around 50 hours, across two-and-a-half days, to arrive in time for kick-off in west London on Saturday afternoon.

The father-of-three began fundraising in 2018 and has raised £186,865 for charities including Dementia UK.

