Mercedes F1 team have announced that George Russell will be joining the team in 2022 as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate.

The 23-year-old replaces Valtteri Bottas, who previously announced that he would be joining Alfa Romeo next season with the young driver revealing he is aware of the scale of the challenge and knows that it won’t be easy.

He admitted: "It’s a huge opportunity and one I want to grab with both hands. But I’m under no illusions as to the scale of the challenge; it’s going to be a steep learning curve”.