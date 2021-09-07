F1 driver George Russell thanked Williams Racing for what he called an “incredible journey” after joining Mercedes for the 2022 season.

Russell’s third and final season with Williams will be in 2021 with the driver will joining Mercedes as team-mate to Lewis Hamilton.

In a social media video he said: “It’s been an incredible journey these past three years,” he said in a social media video. I just want to say a huge thank you to Claire and Sir Frank [Williams] for giving me this opportunity in Formula 1 which I will remember for the rest of my life.