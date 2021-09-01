Jake Paul has retired from boxing after beating Tyron Woodle following a split decision.

The social media star turned boxing fighter won his match against former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodle this weekend after eight rounds, he tweeted that he’s now a “retired boxer.”

Paul added: “I’ve been boxing for 18 months now. I haven’t been to the dentist, My teeth are crooked, my nose is crooked.”

The YouTube star teased a potential rematch with Woodley but demanded the MMA star needs to get an ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattoo in order to seal the deal.