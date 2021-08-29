Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
03:33
Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley spark confrontation after weigh-in
YouTube star Jake Paul and former UFC fighter Tyron Woodley got into a shoving match after a weigh-in ahead of their boxing match on August 29th.
The social media star stirred a confrontation after trying to steal the MMA champions hat during the weigh-in, similar to how he stole Floyd Mayweather’s hat before their fight.
During the post-weigh-in interview, the UFC star voiced his displeasure with the Youtuber saying “he’s quivering and this dude should be because I’m about to hurt him in a way he’s never felt before”.
