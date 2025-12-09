Jamie Carragher called out for Mo Salah criticism live on air

Former Liverpool footballer turned pundit Jamie Carragher was called out live on air for his criticism of Mo Salah.

During a rare exchange with reporters on Saturday, Salah claimed Liverpool have thrown him “under the bus” and said his relationship with Slot had broken down after he was left on the bench during the draw at Leeds.

Carragher, who responded to Salah’s bombshell Liverpool interview, by calling his comments a “disgrace”, was confronted over his views on Monday Night Football (8 December).

Carragher responded: “Have I ever criticised Mo Salah on the pitch?”

He added: “I will go after Mo Salah when he tries to throw my club under a bus.”